YAWC Network Leadership to hold emergency meeting on Nigeria crises

YAWC will hold an emergency meeting to discuss matters arising in the famous END SARS protests

The Young African Women Congress (YAWC) Network Leadership will hold an emergency meeting, Wednesday, October 21, to discuss matters arising in the famous ENDSARS protests.



It has been widely reported with video evidence, the massacre of citizens who were peacefully demonstrating against Police brutality in recent times.



The protest which has lasted for close to two weeks has seen citizens gather at vantage locations with placards expressing their displeasure with the current state of affairs with the relationship between a particular unit of the Nigeria Police Force – SARS and the citizens. The protests had remained peaceful until pockets of raids by hoodlums and the actions of security operatives marred the process.



It has emerged that 49 people have lost their lives and many others injured when the military opened fire on the protesters on Monday evening, 20th October 2020 at Lekki, in Lagos State and other places.



The Leadership of the YAWC Network including the Chairman and members of the YAWC Network Council, Global President and Vice President as well as all Chapter Executive Committees will be involved in an emergency meeting to discuss the way forward for restoring calm and protecting the lives of the citizenry, especially, women and children.

