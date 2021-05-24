Y Leaderboard series: A year of inspiring stories from iconic personalities

Press Releases of Monday, 24 May 2021

Ghana’s number one urban radio station, Y107.9FM, is set to celebrate a year of inspiring the Ghanaian youth through its authoritative leadership show, the Y Leaderboard Series.



The ‘Y Leaderboard Series’ was introduced as a segment on the ‘Myd Morning Radio Show’ with the objective to develop the youth and provide inspiration to listeners by hosting leaders and achievers in various industries in Ghana and beyond.



Since its inception in May 2020, the weekly show has highlighted the great work of leaders in fields such as politics, entertainment, telecommunications, sports, hospitality, events management, education, entrepreneurship, among many others. The diversity of guests on the show gave every avid listener something to be inspired about.



The first episode of the show with Ghanaian politician, Kennedy Agyapong, shaped the narrative on attaining wealth among the Ghanaian youth.



The famous words of Kennedy Agyapong on the show, “There is no ‘Sika duro’ anywhere. The Only ‘Sika duro’ is hard work”, no doubt left an imprint in the minds of listeners and those who caught a glimpse of the interview through videos shared on social media.



That passionate appeal to the youth to desist from money rituals and apply themselves to hard work got a lot of the youth on social media talking.



Similarly, the CEO of Vodafone Ghana, Patricia Obo-Nai advised the youth to focus on building experience in their field of work within their first four to five years of completing school.



According to her, experience building is essential for growth in one’s career.



When he appeared on the Y Leaderboard Series, the dancehall King, Shatta Wale also created an unforgettable moment on the show during his interaction with Host Rev. Erskine.



The dancehall artiste, despite being known for his secular music, encouraged the youth to be spiritually inclined. Shatta Wale, clearly painted the picture of his relationship with God as he stated that his trust in God’s power to answer his prayers is unshaken.



The list of luminaries is unarguably a tall list. Despite the plethora of mentorship, motivation and words of wisdom distributed under the three seasons hosted within a year, Chief Director of the Global Media Alliance (GMA) Group, Emma Wenani says there’s even more to come in subsequent seasons.



“YFM promises nothing but a better and revamped edition of the Y Leaderboard Series. The objective of inspiring the youth in diverse aspects of their lives was intertwined with the introduction of this show and we can confidently state that our guests have never disappointed. Now, we resolve to serve listeners with a cut above what was served in the past year”, she said.



Programmes Manager of YFM Accra, Eddy Blay, on his part, was appreciative of all the leaders who accepted to be on the show. “We couldn’t have come this far without the support of the leaders who were willing to inspire the youth reach their potential. For that, we are grateful”, he added.