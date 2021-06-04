World Milk Day: Arla Foods storms New Life Orphanage

Press Releases of Friday, 4 June 2021

Source: Arla Foods

Arla Foods, producers of the nutritious Dano Milk, has donated a truckload of Dano products to the New Life orphanage in Nungua, Accra, as part of activities earmarked for World Milk Day, Senior Country Manager of Arla Foods, Mrs. Fatoumata Doro, in her opening remarks, said World Milk Day is observed on the 1st June “to recognize the importance of milk and dairy products in our lives, in the economy, in several industries and to educate people about its health benefits.”



She elaborated that the donation was made to support the efforts of the management of the New Life Orphanage as part of the company’s vision to create a future of dairy to bring health and inspiration to the world, naturally.



“We believe that with adequate consumption of Dano Milk, the children will get the full benefits to staying healthy, strong, nourished to take life on. This is part of Arla foods sustainability agenda where we want to ensure that we make affordable nutrition to consumers accessible,” she added.



Marketing Manager of Arla Foods, Mr. Wilson Agbeko, revealed that for the past 3 years, Dano has headlined the celebration of World Milk Day in Ghana, highlighting its position as a brand that is committed to the wellbeing of its consumers.



“World Milk Day means a lot more to us than just a day to create awareness of the benefits of dairy. This is what inspired our resolve to take our milk consumption advocacy a step further this year,” Mr Agbeko explained.



Deloris Frimpong-Manso, Delay, who is Brand Ambassador for Dano Milk, used the occasion to encourage the children to dream big beyond the walls of the orphanage. Using her personal experiences as an example, she urged the children to tap into their inner strength to attain higher goals.



Nii Afotey Botwe, Founder of New Life Orphanage, received the Dano products cheerfully and was grateful on behalf of the Orphanage for the kind donation.



He said currently the Orphanage provides shelter to some 92 orphans and homeless aged between 1 and 20, who were brought in by the Department of Social Welfare and the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service, and supports 337 disabled, 34 aged and 45 widows.



He appealed to individuals and other institutions to emulate the good works of Arla Foods.



The children at New Life Orphanage entertained the delegation from Arla Foods with music, dance, and other fun activities to show appreciation for the company’s kind gesture.



World Milk Day is a day established by the food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations to recognize the importance of Milk as global food and to raise public awareness of the crucial role milk plays in our lives.