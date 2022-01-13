World Bank cuts global growth forecast for 2022 to 4.1% from 4.3%

Business News of Thursday, 13 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

COVID-19 pandemic impacts global demand and supply chains



Annual output to remain below pre-pandemic levels, World Bank



World Bank projected 4.3% growth back in June 2021



The World Bank has cut its forecast for global growth in terms of the Gross Domestic Product to 4.1 percent for 2022.



This, the Bank said, was due to the emergence of new COVID-19 variants, diminished policy support, and persistent supply-chain constraints.



According to the Bank’s semi-annual Global Economic Prospects report issued on January 11, "by 2023, annual output is expected to remain below the pre-pandemic trend in all regions with emerging-market and developing economies, while in advanced economies, the gap is estimated to close”



Chief Economist of the Prospect Group at the World Bank said, “there is there a serious slowdown underway as the global economy is basically on two different flight paths; Advanced economies are flying high; emerging-market, developing economies are somewhat flying low and lagging behind.”



David Malpass, World Bank Group President in an interview with Bloomberg described the situation as an "exceptional uncertainty" concerning the global outlook while he underscored the importance of debt relief for developing countries.