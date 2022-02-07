World Bank Vice President in-charge of Western and Central Africa arrives in Accra

Business News of Monday, 7 February 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Vice President of the World Bank, Ousmane Diagana is set to pay a 3-day visit to Accra, Ghana for the first time since his appointment as the Vice President for the region in July 2020.



This was contained in a statement released by the World Bank.



Mr. Diagana is expected in Accra from Monday, February 7 to Wednesday, February 9, 2022.



He will pay a courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo and hold high-level discussions with government officials on critical areas of the Bank’s programme in Ghana such as Macro-economic and energy sector issues, the Covid 19 pandemic and vaccine roll out among others.



Mr. Diagana will also hold discussions with Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



World Bank financed projects such as the Ghana Tech Hub and Innovation Hub will also be inspected.