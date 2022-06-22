Work hard to avert food crisis - Otumfuo tells Agric Minister

Business News of Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has charged the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, to work hard to avert any food crisis in future.



He added that, amidst the Russia-Ukraine war, government, through the Ministry of Food and Agriculture has to put measures in place to boost food production, which would in turn save the country from plunging into any crisis.



"I am charging you to go and work hard so that Ghanaians can benefit from all the skills you acquired in your academic journey, your competence is not in doubt, you have done it before and I know you will put in place, measures to save the country from plundering into food crisis," the Asantehene said.



"I am happy to learn that you have been to the field to see things for yourselves. This will help you make informed decisions about the way forward in the midst of the challenges," he added.



Otumfuo said this when Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto paid a courtesy call on him at the Manyhia palace, Graphic.com.gh reported.



Reacting to the statement made by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Minister for Food and Agriculture noted that government was looking for other ways to support farmers.



The support, he said, will help farmers increase their productivity.



He however noted that the main concern of farmers was the unavailability of market for their goods due to the increase in price and production.



"Otumfuo I can assure you that farmers in Ghana have worked and continue to work hard in order to ensure there is enough food to consume and even export," Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto said.



“From our visits to various fields, we can confidently state that we have abundant food supply but what the farmers are complaining about is lack of markets for their produce due to hikes in prices,” he pointed out.



The Agric Minister had ensured that the country achieved self-sufficiency in food production and a bread basket for the West African sub-region.



