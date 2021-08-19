Work efficiently and profitably to support development agenda - State enterprises urged

Business News of Thursday, 19 August 2021

• SOEs have been urged to work hard to support developmental work of the government



• Ghana Publishing Company Ltd is cited as one of such companies



• Public Enterprises minister visited the company to see their state



The Minister for Public Enterprises, Joseph Cudjoe, has urged State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) to efficiently and profitably work to pay dividends to the government for developmental projects.



The minister made this known when he paid a working visit to the Ghana Publishing Company Ltd on Monday, August 16, 2021, to get firsthand knowledge on the challenges the company has been facing and how his ministry, together with the Ministry of Information, can be of help to them.



A statement from the ministry said the minister’s visit was a follow up to an appeal by the Managing Director of Assembly Press that his company needed help with debt collection and also jobs from SOEs.



“If SOEs were working efficiently and profitably, they would pay dividends to government to build the roads, hospitals, schools etc. and not compete with the tax collected for the same purposes. An efficient SOE will expand and employ many youth to reduce the unemployment rate in the country,” Joseph Cudjoe observed.



During the visit, he also commended the Managing Director for Ghana Publishing Company Ltd (Assembly Press), David Asante Boateng, for his work that has contributed to the transformation of the company, making it a much more estimable one.



He also congratulated the MD and his management for proving that State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) can effectively and efficiently work to make profit for the country.



The minister and his team were also briefed about the sorry state of the company and how the current management has given the company a facelift, including the tiling and equipping of offices with modern computers, procuring modern printing machines and the use of technology so as to be competitive on the market.







Joseph Cudjoe, impressed with what he had seen, told the company that he has been motivated to help it strategize for more successes.



"He criticized previous Managing Directors of Ghana Publishing who run the company aground and made it unappealing to do business with, causing private companies to have a field day," the statement said.



He noted that no one would stop SOEs from increasing salaries of staff if they were making profits and paying dividends to the government to develop the country.



"The Ghana Publishing company limited prior to 1st August 2017 in a state of distress, unable to print quality work, compete on the market and also was unable to pay salaries of workers due to poor management by previous management," the statement added.



The Ghana Publishing Company (formerly called Ghana Publishing Corporation) was incorporated on March 9, 1965 under Legislative Instrument No. 413, and subsequently amended by L.I. 672 of December 11, 1970 to take over the functions of the former Government Printing Department and the Administration of the Government Free Textbook Schemes.



The Assembly Press has been converted into a Limited Liability Company under the Statutory Corporations (Conversion to Companies) Act 461, 1993, and re-named Ghana Publishing Company Limited in 2007.



The Ghana Publishing Company is responsible for the printing and publication of all Constitutional Instruments, Legislative Instruments (LIs) of the Parliament and also publishes and gazettes byelaws and fees fixing of all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies in the country which is quite a profiting area for the company.