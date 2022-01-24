Women playing a key role in Ghana's industrialisation drive - AGI

Business News of Monday, 24 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

36.5 percent of entrepreneurs in Ghana are women – AGI president



AGI sets up Women in Business Wing – Dr Ayim-Darke



AGI to set up Council of Eminent Industrialists – Dr Ayim-Darke



The president of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Dr Humphrey Kwesi Ayim-Darke has lauded the contribution of women to Ghana’s industrialisation efforts.



According to him, data available showed that women contribute immensely to the development of Ghana’s industrial sector with 36.5 percent of entrepreneurs in the country being women.



He said women are at forefronts of business development in the country, adding that the AGI was even founded by women.



“As an industrial advocacy group, we recognize the significant role of women in industrialisation in Ghana. It is no wonder that this Association was founded by a woman. Women have been at the forefront of business development in Ghana from time immemorial,” he is quoted by GNA



The president of the AGI further stated that the AGI has set up a Women in Business Wing to ensure that activities of women entrepreneurs are well coordinated.



He add this also to help build the capacity of women entrepreneurs to aid them contribute more to Ghana’s industrial sector through their special leadership skills.



Dr Ayim Darke who made these remarks in an interview with GNA, also disclosed that the AGI would set up a Council of Eminent Industrialists.



According to him, the purpose of this is “to tap and draw on the expertise of our past industry leaders in the country, who have played tremendous roles, to bring industry to this point.”