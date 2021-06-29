Women in PR Ghana announces its 5th annual summit 'Hybrid Edition'

Press Releases of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: Women in PR Ghana

Women in PR Ghana Summit is back for its 5th edition (Hybrid edition) themed “Five Years of Changing the Narrative for Female Communication Practitioners” and is slated to take place on Friday 9th July 2021 and Saturday 10th July 2021.



The two-day event will be organized both virtually and In-person. The virtual session (on Zoom and Facebook) will be held on Day 1, Friday 9th July 2021 from 10 am-3 pm. The In-person session will come off on Saturday 10th July 2021 at The Fitzgerald, Cantonments-Accra, from 10 am-3 pm with not more than 100 expected Guests (mostly women) in the Public Relations and Communications sectors, due to Covid-19 protocols.



This year’s summit is aimed at highlighting the contributions of Women in the Public Relations industry and also inspiring them to be intentional about changing the narrative about the role of PR for brands.



Speaking at the summit, the founder, Faith Senam Ocloo said “Our annual summit is dedicated to inspiring women in the communication and PR industry to find an authentic voice, build networks, and advance their personal and professional growth.”



Distinguished Speakers for this year’s summit include Adisa Amanor-Wilks; Director, Abjel Communications, UK; Beatrice Opoku-Asare, Global Director, Talent Management, Inclusion and Diversity at Newmont Mining Corporation; Nana Essilfuah Tamakloe, Marketing and Corporate Relations at ABSA Bank Ghana; Vickie Remoe, Marketing & Communications Expert at VR&C, Ghana & Sierra Leone; Dr Benonia Aryee, Head of the Business and Technology Department at Webster Ghana, and Deborah Kwablah, Corporate Communications Manager, Nestle Ghana.



There will also be a panel discussion on “The power struggle between journalists and public relations professionals” with four seasoned communications experts including Rosemond Aryeetey, Head of Corporate Affairs at Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, Kwame Gyan Deputy Director – Consumer and Corporate Affairs at National Communications Authority; Dzifa Bampoh Communications, and Media Practitioner at Media General; and Henry Nii Dotty, APR, Head of Marketing & Corporate Communications at UBA Ghana.



TV3’s Newscaster Etornam Sey will be the Host for this year’s event.



The 2021 Women in PR Ghana Summit is supported by MTN Ghana, Webster University Ghana, Excelsis, and Presentation Plus.



The Women in PR Ghana summit which was first organized in May 2017 has been running for four (4) consecutive years. It has carved a niche as the leading professional networking event and also created a community for women in the Public Relations and communications industry in Ghana.



The official hashtag for this year’s summit is #wiprsummit2021 #womeninprghana.



For further information and inquiries about the summit and Women in PR Ghana, kindly contact ‘0555757881’ or send an email to womeninprghana@gmail.com or follow the social media platforms; Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @womeninprghana.