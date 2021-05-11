Women In Worship collaborates with ATL, Fortune Rice to celebrate women In Christian ministry

Press Releases of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: Women In Worship

A mother's love the purest of all loves and to honour this love, Mother's Day is celebrated. It is a celebration of mothers, motherhood and maternal bonds. In India, Mother's Day is observed on the second Sunday of May.



As part of celebrating mothers on Mother's Day, Women in Worship teams up with Akosombo Textiles and Fortune Rice to celebrate women of God and female gospel minstrels on Sunday 9th May 2021.



The gesture was to celebrate their remarkable care and love as mothers and the diverse roles they play to enrich Christian faith.



Honouring and blessing six pastors wives who serve as mothers to the body of the church and four female gospel minstrels, ATL gifted all recipients with its brand new collection by name the "Obaatan Pa Collection".



A hamper filled with fortune rice, frytol oil, frytol seasoning, butter and many more was also gifted by Wilmar Africa.



With a team of delegation led by Mrs Georgina Ella Nettey founder of Women In Worship and representatives from ATL, the recipients comprising of Mama Rita Korankye Ankrah, Rev. Mrs Dora Tackie YaoBoi, Rev. Dr. Christie Doe Tetteh, Rev. Mrs Jane Mensah, Twin Sister Rev. Rosina & Rose Adams, Celestine Donkor, Piesie Esther, Empress Gifty and Abena Serwa Ophelia expressed their profound gratitude for the gesture, for remembering and honouring them on the special occasion.