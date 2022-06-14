Withdraw gold prospecting licenses granted to small-scale mining companies – Group to Minerals Commission

Business News of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A group calling itself Ghana Environmental Advocacy Group, has expressed, its unhappiness with the alleged granting of gold prospecting licenses to some small-scale mining companies to commence operation in Mantukwa and its environs.



The designated area in Aiyinasi North in the Elembenle district of the Western Region, the group contends, is near a clean water body called Nrem Stream.



In a petition sighted by GhanaWeb, Ghana Environmental Advocacy Group observed that community members are reliant on the stream for their water supply needs.



They contended that per precedent of mining activities near some water bodies, it cannot fall on the assurances from the Minerals Commission and other government agencies that the water body will not be polluted.

It has consequently asked the regulatory body to withdraw all licenses granted to the small-scale mining companies.



“We are dismayed because the area in question has a very fragile ecosystem that revolves around the very clear and serene Nrem Stream as is evidenced in the picture attached (Appendix 1). People, flora, and fauna in and around the area depend on the stream, and all have coexisted for centuries.



“We have seen the devastating effect of prospecting/mining activities of licensees of the Minerals Commission Ghana on such fragile ecosystems.



“A case in point is the Esuoso Stream in Tarkwa (picture attached, appendix 2), River Tano, River Ankobra, River Subile, Offin, Pra, Birim among others.



“The abysmal performance of the Minerals Commission, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Forestry Commission, the District Assemblies and others in the Mining Regulatory space in Ghana in safeguarding our water bodies and other fragile ecosystems like Mantukwa means that we the citizens of Ghana and of Ellembelle cannot rely on any assurances from either your organization or the concession holder to protect and safeguard Nrem and Mantukwa’s fragile ecosystems. We, therefore, call on you to withdraw the said license(s) issued,” parts of the statement read.



Read The Full Statement From Ghana Environmental Advocacy Group Below:




