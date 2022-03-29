Withdraw E-Levy Bill, majority of Ghanaians have rejected it – Adongo to government

Business News of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

E-Levy Bill amended



Minority walks out of Parliament



Parliament at an impasse over E-Levy



Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament's Finance Committee, Isaac Adongo, has called on government to withdraw the proposed Electronic Transaction Levy due to stiff opposition from the majority of Ghanaians against the Bill.



According to him, government has no business incurring further hardship on the citizens who are already burdened by the current economic crisis.



Making his submission on the floor of Parliament on March 29, the Bolga Central lawmaker accused government of mismanaging the economy.



“They have damaged and compromised the future of our economy… He [Akufo-Addo] has marshalled all his troops to this chamber to deliver misery and rip the poor’s little money,” Adongo said.



“He [ Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo] was elected to serve the people and not to punish them. The people have rejected the E-levy and yet the government says it will impose the e-levy,” the lawmaker added.



Meanwhile, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, on Tuesday, March 29, moved the motion in Parliament for the E-levy Bill to be considered by the House.



The bill has been amended to a revised rate from 1.75 percent to 1.5 percent.