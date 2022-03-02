With or without E-Levy passage, Ghana will be going to IMF for support – Braimah

Business News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Parliament at an impasse over E-Levy



E-Levy rate reviewed from 1.75% to 1.5%



E-Levy Bill yet to be re-laid before Parliament



Executive Director of Media Foundation for West Africa, Sulemana Braimah, has opined Ghana will definitely return to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for financial support with or without the passage of the controversial Electronic Transition Levy (E-Levy).



According to him, the assertion created by government indicating that the economy is facing challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic is rather questionable.



In a tweet shared on March 1, 2022, the MFWA boss opined that Ghana’s economy has already collapsed due to the menace of corruption and government's misappropriation of the country's resources.



"With or without E-Levy, Ghana will be going to IMF… the economy is collapsed. Don't blame COVID. COVID did not happen only in Ghana. All countries, including our neighbours, were affected by COVID. It's all because of corruption, mismanagement and PR (public relations) governance," Sulemana Braimah wrote.





