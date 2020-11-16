Press Releases of Monday, 16 November 2020

Source: iTel Mobile

Win up to $10,000 with the iTel selfie star challenge

Itel mobile launches the itel Selfie Star Challenge

Itel mobile in Ghana is launching the itel Selfie Star Challenge for their fans to participate and win up to $10,000 in cash and Prizes. All you need to do is visit their Facebook and Vskit pages and join the challenge with the hashtag #itelSelfiStarChallenge.



Here are the procedures;



The moment is finally here!!! Are you ready to win $10,000 in cash & prizes? Then join #itelSelfieStar Challenge and Win big. All you have to do is:



1.Follow #itel on #Facebook and #Vskit



2.Post a picture with anything itel or Video with the #itelS16Series song!!



3.Share the picture or video on #facebook and #Vskit and tag @itelmobileghana



4.Tag your friends and hashtag #itelSelfieChallenge? #itelS16Series #AISelfieForEveryone



5.The most creative pictures and Videos will be selected for the finals.



Itel Vskit page: https://s.vskit.tv/r/5FLb

Itel S16 Series song: https://bit.ly/38t8yKP



itel, a global leading mobile phone brand committed to providing budget-friendly, high quality products boasting excellent user experience, introduced its latest iconic and stylish S series smartphones S16 and S16 Pro in Ghanaian market.



The S16 series comes with new and innovative features that are geared to suit the lifestyle of Selfie lovers.



Some of the features of this remarkable device include:



Fashionable Unibody Design with Large Display



itel S16 Pro adopts the 6.6” dot-notch fullscreen display and 6.5” water drop full screen display for S16. The 8.3mm super slim unibody design and 2.5D glass covering, its slight curvature at the edge of the glass display makes the screen more exquisite and more comfortable for one hand operation.



AI Selfie 2.0 with 8MP AI Triple Rear Camera



The S16 series are created to provide consumers an upgraded and all-rounded selfie experience with its enhanced and user-friendly AI Selfie 2.0:



Ensure Power in Control with Real Big Battery and AI Power Master



S16 series are packed with 4000mAh big battery with the upgraded AI Power Master, this feature is able to freeze inactive apps and reduces excess caching automatically to save more power that allows users to play and take selfies without worrying about running out of power.



AndroidTM 10 (Go edition) Operating System for Smoother Experiences



itel S16 Series are powered by the AndroidTM 10 (Go edition) operating system, which is optimized to deliver a smooth and fast experience and solve some of the most common pain points like storage, performance, data management and prolonged battery life.

