Win goodies on Odospice Valentine’s Day Singles and Couples Contest

Odospice provides a platform for dating, making friends, learning about relationships and others

Odospice, a free love and relationship mobile app that provides a platform for dating, making friends, learning about relationships and sexual health, doing business, and many other interesting features has launched its maiden event the "2021 Odospice Valentine's Day Single and Couples Contest,".



This event will offer couples the opportunity to reaffirm their love for each other, share their love and relationship experiences and for the singles to appeal to their admirers and where possible find their potential love ones as they exhibit their love and romantic skills in the weekly activities which will be assigned to the contestants.



How to Join



According to the Media relations officer of Odospice, Miss Hilda Dei Tutu, interested singles and couples would have to download the odospice app which is available on Google Play store and Apple Appstore, and tap on the "Contest" feature to register.



Registration would end on 8th January, 2021 and voting would begin on the 11th of January 2021 and end on the 13th of February 2021. Shortlisted participants would undertake weekly activities as singles or couples.



She added that voting will be done in three ways; through the Odospice App which would constitute 50% of the votes, a Short code which will constitute, 40% of votes and 10% from likes, shares and engagements of photos of participants posted on odospice Instagram and Facebook social media platforms.



"This exciting event is for everybody during the valentine season and we expect singles and couples to download the app and register to contest" She added.



Winners would receive Odospice souvenirs, products from sponsors, vouchers and many other great rewards on the 14th of February 2021. Special prizes would be awarded to deserving contestants.



Voting on the Odospice mobile App



About voting on the App, she explained that, voting on the App is restricted to only VIP Members, you must be a VIP Member to vote on the Odospice App. To be a VIP member, you must sign up on the VIP Members feature when you download the App. This will generate a Member ID for you. You can then use the Member ID to vote. Each VIP Member is entitled to 10 votes for the period of the contest.



For those new to the Odospice mobile App, Miss Dei Tutu went further to explain some of its features as follows;









Dating



On the Dating Feature, she explained that finding people around you are very easy and fun on OdoSpice, all you have to do is create a great profile with your best photos and interesting information about you.



This will increase your match making potential. You then have to use the "Swipe Right™ feature to Like someone, use the "Swipe Left" feature to pass. If someone likes you back, It’s a Match!



Sexual Health



Odospice gives you useful information about what sex is, the pleasures and the risks it carries. Risks include pregnancy, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), and sexual abuse.



Sexual health is important because it enables people take charge of their productive health, and their emotional well-being surrounding their intimate relationships.



It is important to learn as much as you can about sex. The more informed you are, the more prepared you are to make good choices.



Love Digest



This feature on the odospice app provides a lot of tips and tit-bits on relationship and articles that can enhance your relationship. It is an interesting feature for new and old relationships.



Blind Date



If you want to be matched up on a Blind date, this feature on odospice is surely your best bet. You simply fill out a form with your information and our matchmakers would make every effort to match you with people with similar interests.



The Face of the Week



This is our weekly personality on odospice who shares with us not only their photos and information but also educate us on their opinion regarding how people can enhance their relationships.



VIP Members



These are the active members of the platform who want to enjoy several benefits on the Odospice app, including, counselors, vouchers, discounts, tickets, airtime, trips and many others.



With your VIP member ID number, you can send a message to the odospice whatsapp number, +233262339999 and you will be connected with a professional counselor on issues such as relationships and sexual and reproductive health.



It's currently free to join. And you have to win more points to enjoy the rewards. You must be a member to be able to vote during contests on odospice.



Discussion Forum



This is the place where all discussions on sex, love and relationships are held. Active posts, comments are rewarded.



Events, Shops and Place of Interest Feature



This feature is for the events, Shops, places of interest and many others for businesses to advertise their products and services



‘Odospice is on Google Play Store and Apple AppStore, just search for odospice (it’s one word) and it is free to download and always will be ‘ she concluded.

