Wide range of opportunities for youth under flagship programmes – Simmons Sekyim

Thursday, 8 December 2022

Source: GNA

Simmons Sekyim, Ga North Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has said government’s flagship programmes provide a wide array of opportunities for the youth to satisfy their interests in agriculture.



These programmes, geared towards improving food security and economic growth, include the planting and rearing for food and jobs, planting for food and export, One-District-One-Factory, and the greenhouse technology villages.



He said the Assembly was ready to provide the technical and material support to the youth who would approach it for assistance to venture into farming and animal rearing adding that those already in the business were reaping the dividends.



Mr Sekyim was speaking with the Ghana News Agency after the Ga North Municipal Farmers Day celebration on the general theme: “Accelerating Agriculture through Value Addition”.



He called on the youth to make a firm decision to start a simple farming activity or animal husbandry and said those already employed could engage in farming as an aside job to get extra income.



“With a minimal start-up capital and technical support from the Assembly they were good to go,” he said.



“It is always better for the youth to explore other income generation options than to be fixated on only formal employment”.



Mr Sekyim commended all award winners and urged them to work harder for bigger awards and recognition in subsequent celebrations.



Mr Solomon Bawah won the Municipal Best Farmer and received a refrigerator, TV set, and variety of farm implements.



He called on the local authorities to support farmers with irrigation equipment as the irregular rainfall pattern affected the growth and harvesting periods of crops.



Mr Bawah urged all citizens to start some backyard farming to ensure food security in addition to maximising income.