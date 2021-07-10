Why world's largest cargo plane came to Ghana

Business News of Saturday, 10 July 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
• One of the world's largest aircrafts stopped over in Ghana earlier this week
• The Antonov An-225 Mriya, a strategic cargo flight, arrived at the KIA for a short stop
• The six-engine plane was on its way to another African country
The Kotoka International Airport, KIA, on Wednesday (July 7) had a huge visitor when the Antonov An-225 Mriya was given clearance to land.
The plane reputed as one of the world’s largest aircrafts did not take too long to be back on the runway and heading further down the continent.
According to details via AviationGhana.com, the aircraft landed successfully in Ghana at around 4:00pm from Leipzig in Germany.
Why Ghana and for what purpose?
GhanaWeb sources at the Ghana Airports Company Limited said the cargo plane had made a technical stop in order to refuel before completing its journey.
It was carrying medical supplies from Germany to be donated to southern African nation of Namibia.
The country has recently seen an uptick in the number of Coronavirus cases and as a former colonial power, Germany sent material support to help in the fight against the virus.
"The world's largest aircraft, the Antonov-225, with a consignment of medical equipments and materials landed at the Hosea Kutako International Airport this afternoon.
"The consignment will be used to contain the spread of COVID-19," Namibia's Airports Company posted on Twitter on July 8. The post was accompanied with photos of the plane offloading its cargo.
The world's largest aircraft, the Antonov-225, with a consignment of medical equipments and materials landed at the Hosea Kutako International Airport this afternoon.— Namibia Airports Company (@AirportsNam) July 8, 2021
The consignment will be used to contain the spread of COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/h5ymTEf1D4