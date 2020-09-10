Press Releases of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Source: Kreek Africa

Why remote work on Kreek Africa is worth it

This online platform is open to the world

There’s a lot of buzz surrounding remote work and why it is a convenient way of working. While it is true, it is usually the narrative for the transition from traditional work.



So, what happens to people with skills but no organization to work with? Or businesses, especially start-ups short of resources to keep employees in-house? Kreek Africa provides answers to these problems by connecting individual professionals to clients, businesses, and startups and vice versa.



This online platform, which focuses on African talents, but it’s open to the world, has a lot to offer anyone looking to improve their way of doing business.



With so many Africans engaged in freelancing or self-employment, it is not surprising if this mode of work becomes the new normal. More and more people are looking for flexibility such that the traditional office setting is no longer the default.



And the pandemic has even proven this further with many businesses and organizations switching to this mode of working. The idea of being able to work from anywhere at any time means more can be done, and with a platform such as Kreek Africa, things just got easier.



There is no longer the time spent commuting to and from work, more control over working hours, and a chance to be a part of projects that add value to the work-life.



It also means all the human resources the continent has is showcased to the world without discrimination.





Remote work does not only benefit professionals. Businesses, especially start-ups, can use the employment option to manage resources on a budget.



Retaining employees in one space comes with its expenses, which could be used to grow other core aspects of the business. Using remote work, therefore, means reducing or eliminating expenses on electricity, rent, furniture, technological infrastructure, etc.



Also, keeping employees in-house does not always mean getting work done efficiently. Essentially this is some money going to waste.



What a platform such as Kreek Africa, businesses not only have access to quality talent, but they can also track progress, manage a team, and pay for work they are satisfied with. And that is value for money.



Kreek Africa capitalizes on the widespread use of technology and the internet on the continent to bring individuals and businesses the smart way of working.



A model that has already proven successful elsewhere in the world. This platform, which is also secure and prioritizes its users’ safety, gives Africa the opportunity to redefine its economy and future in the process.

