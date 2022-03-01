Why interest rates on government securities keep increasing – Expert explains

Business News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Yaw Appiah Lartey, a Partner at accounting and auditing firm, Deloitte Ghana has highlighted a number of factors for Ghana’s increasing interest rates on government securities, especially Treasury Bills (T-Bills).



At the start of 2022, yields on government securities have witnessed a marginal increase resulting in the interest rate on the 91-day T-Bills breaching the 13% mark for the first time in about three years.



In addition to this, the government’s 91-day T-Bills is going for 13.026%, while the yield on 182-day T-Bills is going for 13.308% and that of government’s 364-day T-Bill is going for 16.956%.



Reacting to the development in an interaction with Joy Business, Yaw Lartey attributed the increase to general risk in the economy associated with low revenue generation constraints and slowdown in fiscal consolidation measures.



“We’ve [Deloitte Ghana] noticed some rising trend in return on government’s securities, and this rising trend may be attributable to a number of factors. So, one of the reasons may be a reflection of the risks in lending to government, particularly in the difficult time that we find ourselves in, all the challenges arising out of from the downgrade of the economy, slowdown in fiscal consolidation and our inability to meet our revenue target,” Yaw Lartey explained.



“So, all these risks inform investors to demand for higher returns and this is not only on domestic securities, but even our international bonds. Then returns that investor seek from us in lending to us,” he is quoted by JoyBusiness.



Touching further on high returns on government securities, Yaw Lartey said this is also associated with government seeking to mop excess liquidity in the market to support initiatives highlighted in its 2022 budget.



“In addition to that, I think where there is rising demand for funds, government is seeking to mop up excess liquidity in the market to support some of its programmes that were outlined in the budget. As you know, some of the revenue targets have not been met and some of the policies implemented in the budget have not seen the light of the day,” he said.



To address this, the Partner at Deloitte Ghana however advised government to implement measures that seek to make interest rates more attractive for investors.



“…So, people instead of putting money in mutual funds, they rather invest in government securities if the returns are high,” he pointed out.



In conclusion, Yaw Lartey said these factors such as general risk in the economy, global economic challenges due to the COVID-19 and revenue contraints in Ghana’s economy have since pushed investors to request for more as well as increased demand for domestic funds aimed at supporting government initiatives.



Treasury Bills are risk-free investments that entail short-term loans that are guaranteed by the government and used to finance various government initiatives.



T-Bills also offer a benchmark for determining the value of any investment.