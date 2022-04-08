Why government needs to review financing model for 1D1F – IEA explains

Business News of Friday, 8 April 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
106 factories operational under 1D1F
We need value for money under 1D1F initiative – Dr Kwakye
1D1F project launched by Akufo-Addo administration
The Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) has called for a review of the financial model under the government's flagship initiative, One-District, One-Factory.
According to him, the review is necessary to ensure value for money to lay down a foundation for the sustainability of the initiative meant to augment local production for the economy.
Speaking in an interview on Asaase Radio, the IEA Director explained, “I still think that we need to review the financial model of the 1D1F, as to whether we are allocating enough resources towards it, and if we are, then why is it not meeting expectation?.”
“There is a misallocation of our expenditure and it is something that needs to be reformed. We should be more interested in the more underlying fundamentals of the economy because it is what bleeds into and determines the strength of the economy,” Dr Kwakye is quoted by Asaaseradio.com
He further called on government to revise some programmes under the 1D1F initiative in order not to risk losing money expended on these policies and improve the country’s industrial base.