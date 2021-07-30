Why can't we feel it if the economy is that good? - Ricketts-Hagan quizzes govt

Business News of Friday, 30 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former deputy minister of finance, Kweku George Ricketts-Hagan, has said that it is worrying that the government is creating hopes in the minds of Ghanaians when there continues to be hardship in the country.



He said that the claim by the government that they are on track in delivering a stable economy is erroneous, adding that had that been the case, the ordinary citizen would have felt it.



“They are absolutely not on track. They are telling themselves they are on track but they are not. Speak to the ordinary man on the street or woman and ask them if things are on track for them. The hardship that is going on is real. There are some people sitting on ivory towers and don’t see what is going on.



“If the economy is as good as they claim it is, wouldn’t you feel it? Unless you don’t live here but if the economy they claim is on track, is it on track for you? This is the question the ordinary Ghanaian woman and man should answer. Things are not great and they are by talking about things they think might get us excited.



“If you tell people they are not going to pay taxes, people will be excited. If you say you are not coming to ask for more money, people will be excited. If you say you’ll stick with 2020 appropriation, people will be excited but at the end of the day, the question should be, the second half of the year expenditure, how are you going to fund it?” he said.



Kweku George Ricketts-Hagan, who is also the Member of Parliament for Cape Coast South, made this known in an interview with GhanaWeb, following the presentation of the 2021 Mid-Year Budget Review by finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.







