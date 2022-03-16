Why buy ¢100K Christmas trees when you don’t have money to pay electricity bills? – Agbodza to GACL

Business News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

GACL owes ECG GH¢49m



Airport Company spent over GH¢100k on Christmas decor in December



Agbodza calls for probe into Airport’s management



Ranking Member on the Roads Committee of Parliament, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has descended on Ghana Airports Limited over its inability to pay electricity bills amounting to GH¢49m.



The task force of the Electricity Company of Ghana on Monday, March 14, disconnected power supply to some parts of the GACL over its failure to settle areas owed.



Kwame Governs Agbodza said the management of the company has misplaced priority as they spent over GH¢100,000 on Christmas decor last December, whiles owing tarrifs.



He stated in an interview with JoyNews, “if we did not have money to pay electricity bills, why the hell were we seeing Christmas trees costing about ¢100,000 at the terminal buildings.”



The Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) in January this year, revealed that it spent ¢128,366 buying Christmas trees for decorating the Terminals.



While insisting that the Airports Company Limited was being mismanaged, Mr. Agbodza called for a probe into the affairs of the company to avert future occurrences.



“Maybe we need to combine all of it considering the circumstances surrounding the purchase of the Christmas tree and why they couldn’t pay their bills until the power was cut off. So that perhaps there may be a much more endemic miscarriage of management going on there that we don’t know,” he told JoyNews.



Meanwhile, ECG’s Team Lead, Nene Shadrack Mase, told the media that the debt is affecting operations of the ECG calling for the need to disconnect the power supply.



According to him, GACL was expected to settle at least 50% of the debt but opted to pay only GH¢1m.



This however resulted in the disconnection since it does not offer the needed solution.