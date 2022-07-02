Why E-Levy cannot be scrapped despite going to IMF - Kwaku Kwarteng explains

Business News of Saturday, 2 July 2022

You can never alternate E-Levy and IMF, Kwaku Kwarteng



People who don’t know how the economy works are those calling for E-Levy scrapping, Kwaku Kwarteng



Akufo-Addo directs Finance Minister to commence IMF engagements



Many Ghanaians have called for the scrapping of E-levy after the government announced engagement with the International Monetary Fund.



The call comes after the government said it was introducing the E-Levy to fill revenue gaps rather than going to IMF.



Ghana is seeking a bailout from IMF in less than 2 months since the implementation of the E-Levy act as they are unable to meet their expected target as they are making only 10 percent of the target.



Following this development, many Ghanaians have called on the government to scrap the E-Levy since it did not serve its purpose but the Chairman of the Finance Committee of parliament, Kwaku Kwarteng says the scrapping of E-Levy will be impossible.



According to him, E-Levy was not a substitute for IMF and the IMF will not ask government to relax taxes but rather ask government to increase revenue mobilization and cut expenditures.



Speaking on Eyewitness news on Citi TV, he said people who don’t know how the economy works or how IMF operates are those calling for scrapping



“E-Levy was not a substitute for IMF. IMF don’t ask you to relax taxes, they will say E-Levy is not enough. They usually ask you to cut expenditures and increase revenue mobilization. People who don’t know how the economy works or how IMF operates are those calling for scrapping. The IMF will ask for a programme between tax and revenue. Let’s wait for the discussions.



“You can never alternate E-Levy and IMF, that is what a lot of people say, but it doesn’t make sense. Unless we can show big expenditure, cuts, and increase revenue, let’s not contemplate scrapping E-Levy unless we agree it is not a good tax or we are not getting enough.” He said.



He emphasized that it is time to look at generating revenue from the informal sector and other ways to raise revenue.



He however added that there is a need for government to deal with the fundamental factors that made it necessary for the country to go to the IMF.



He explained that should government fail to deal with the fundamental factors, government after government will say they won’t go, but end up there.



“We need to deal with the fundamental factors that made it necessary go to the IMF in 2015 now and address the fundamental factors that has taken us to the IMF 17 times. If not, government after government will say they won’t go, but end up there. We have been there 16 times but it has not corrected challenges, why go the 17th time? It is better that we look at whatever the root causes are and confront it now. Doing so will come at a price but the time is now. There is the need for painful decisions,” he added.



