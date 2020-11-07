Press Releases of Saturday, 7 November 2020

Source: Global Media Alliance

'Whoopro' to power digital reach for brands and influencers

Ghanaian musician, Kelvynbwoy in a pose with Eli Daniel-Wilson, Lead Developer at Whoopro

Whoopro, a self-service platform backed by robust technology that connects brands and digital influencers has been launched.

This game-changer will provide cutting-edge seamless solutions to address challenges faced by brands and influencers during digital marketing campaigns.

Influencer marketing has been a key strategy for brands since the boom of social media. According to Internet World Statistics, there were over 11 million internet users in Ghana at the end of 2019, achieving a growth rate of 39% since 2000.

The continuous growth in the use of the digital space by people has led companies to see the need to reach their target audience through people of influence.

Whoopro offers three key solutions – Helping brands to find the right influencers; Allow influencers to know their worth and earn more; and Provide real-time tracking, reporting and analytics for both brands and influencers.

Find the right influencers for your Brand

Reach the demographics that speak your brand's language via social influence marketing. Whoopro brings your brand closer to the people that matter to you.

Earn more from your Influence

Turn your influence into revenue by speaking for the brands you love. Do more than just being social. Whoopro allows you to earn money for your efforts.

Realtime Reporting and Analytics

Track your campaigns in real-time. Export your campaign report and analytics with full transparency and the flexibility to change direction, evolve, and scale a campaign anytime and anywhere.

Whoopro is a digital product developed by Global Media Alliance, a focused Integrated Media & Entertainment Company with over 20 years of experience and expertise in Public Relations and Media Consultancy, Digital and Brand Marketing, Broadcasting, Events Management and Creative Services.

Commenting on the new innovation, Mr. Ernest Boateng, CEO of Global Media Alliance Group said “Over the past 20 years in the communications industry, we have engaged many brands across key sectors of the Ghanaian economy such as banking, insurance, telecoms, beverages, tourism, mobile technology among others who have in the recent years found the need to engage influencers to reach their audience. Based on this background, we conceived the Whoopro idea in 2017 which today we have developed into a fully-fledged solution provider for influencer marketing.”

“After the emergence of social media, we have realized influencer activities have grown to become a source of revenue and employment for people. The introduction of Whoopro creates a converging platform that will give brands more value and influencers more worth to earn,” said Mr. Boateng.

Eli Daniel-Wilson, Team Lead at Whoopro said; “This digital innovation is bringing to market the very much needed structure in how influencer marketing is done. We have built a smart solution to ensure both brands and influencers are getting the best value out of their engagement.”

Mr. Daniel- Wilson added; “Whoopro’s unique selling proposition is that it is simple, automated, cost-efficient and self-serving. We want to put power and control in the hands of both brand managers and social media influencers in a self-serving way.”

As part of the launch, Whoopro secured a partnership with Ghanaian Afrobeat singer Kelvyn Boy to promote the artiste’s latest album titled “Black Star”. The first 5000 users of Whoopro will earn money to stream his album on all digital music stores.

The Black Star has a 15-track body of work featuring the like Kojo Funds, Kofi Mole, Quamina Mp, Twitch 4EVA, Medikal, Suzz Blaq, OV, Samini, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, Rocky Dawuni, Black Prophet, and Efya.



