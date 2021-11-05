White-labelled cloud brings new and compelling value proposition which will change the global cloud market

Business News of Friday, 5 November 2021

Source: Africa Business Communities

In partnership with the European company whitesky.cloud, afriQloud has designed a completely new architecture for affordable and local cloud services.



In the ever-expanding international cloud market, the partners from both the African and European continent introduce a completely new and compelling value proposition to the cloud industry.



Thanks to their white-labelled platform, any organisation can become a Virtual Cloud Operator (VCO) offering cloud infrastructure through their own brand.



Extensive research identified the most important pain points channel partners and end-users experience with the large and dominant hyperscalers. One of the most important pain points is the issue of data sovereignty. The partners decided to use principles well-known in the world of telecom (wholesale and roaming) to design a scalable and federated global cloud grid in order to resolve this and other pain points.



‘Distributed cloud capacity provides excellent opportunities for African organisations as well as international companies seeking to bring their digital services to the African continent’, explains Eric Mugerwa, Founding Partner and CTO of afriQloud.



Any interested party (telecom operators, system integrators, managed service providers, software developers, etc.) can now easily become a Virtual Cloud Operator (VCO). Both afriQloud and whitesky.cloud provide a fully managed solution, including a certified training programme which enables channel partners to sell and deliver cloud capacity on both continents.



‘It’s exciting for us to be part of this solution, which provides an interesting opportunity for channel partners in both Europe and Africa. We enable them to provide cloud services on both continents from the day they decide to become a VCO’, says Jeroen van Langenhove, Managing Director of whitesky.cloud.



About afriQloud



AfriQloud is an African company that offers a white-labelled cloud computing solution to telecom operators, internet service providers, system integrators and managed IT service providers. This solution allows these channel partners to offer their own branded cloud environment to their customers. For more information check out afriqloud.com.



About whitesky.cloud



Whitesky.cloud is a Belgian company offering a white-labelled cloud computing solution to integrators, telecom and service providers. Whitesky.cloud offers a managed white-labelled cloud, which allows channel partners to create their own branded cloud environment quickly, easily and without upfront investments. Thanks to this solution, channel partners can strengthen both their strategic and financial position in the global market. For more information check out whitesky.cloud.