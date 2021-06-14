Where to watch all 51 Euro 2020 matches online in Ghana

Press Releases of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: Showmax

Football fans in Ghana will be able to stream every match of the UEFA Euro 2020, which runs from 11 June to 11 July 2021, on Showmax Pro.



Euro traditionally produces outstanding football, with many of the world's leading players given a grand stage. In this, the 60th anniversary of the tournament, the stakes are high for Portugal as they defend their title against tournament favourites, France, Belgium and England in what promises to be an unforgettable season of soccer.



While spectator limits are in place in all 11 host cities, Showmax Pro viewers have unlimited access to the action as it happens. Football fans can stream UEFA Euro 2020 matches online at www.showmax.com or on their phones using the Showmax app.



Launched last year, Showmax Pro bundles the existing Showmax entertainment offering with music channels, news and live sports streaming from SuperSport. Subscribe to Showmax Pro from GH₵ 119.99 per month.



What else is on Showmax?



Other live sports available on Showmax Pro include all the English Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and PSL games as well as a wide range of live sports events including athletics, professional boxing and the world’s biggest marathons.



Sport documentaries available on Showmax include HBO’s gripping golfing documentary Tiger; What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali; and Klopp: The Inside Story.



How to sign up with Showmax



1.Go to www.showmax.com.

2.Sign up with your email and create a password.

3.Select a payment method and start watching!