Where is the home-grown policy? – Terkper quizzes

Business News of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

IMF has always been the option for developing countries, Seth Terkper



Government may consider going to IMF if ho-grown solutions fail, John Kumah



Former Finance minister welcomes operationalization of DBG



Former Finance Minister, Seth Terkper, has questioned government about its “home-grown” policies.



According to him, he does not know of any programme or policy that the government is implementing to internally generate revenue.



Speaking to JoyBusiness he said, “The point is that where is the ‘home-grown’ package. One may exist internally, but as far as I’m concerned there is no homegrown programme package from the government. Maybe they [government] know something we do not know”.



“The IMF has always been an option for developing countries and let me say we did not wean ourselves of the IMF. We went to the IMF for the COVID-19 loan of $1bn and we were not the first to rush for it”, the former Finance Minister pointed out.



“We went in for the SDI of one billion dollars; up to about six billion US dollars has so far flown into the account of government due to COVID1-9. This includes the bailout from the Bank of Ghana. So, if all this didn’t provide the relief, then we have a major problem”, he added.



The former finance minister made the comments after government hinted at a likely application for an International Monetary Fund if homegrown solutions fail.



Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah said “If our programmes fail us and we are not able to get the confidence and the results in the fiscal space discipline, which we have to impose on ourselves, then we don’t have a choice.”



Furthermore, Terkper has lauded the establishment of the Development Bank Ghana. According to him, getting loans with cheaper interest rates will be highly beneficial for the economy.



“An investment bank or development bank is always justified in an economy, because our lending cannot remain short term. These banks lend medium to long term which means the tenor for loans is likely to be longer”.



“If managed well, we’ll get loans at lower interest rates; and these are the sort of banks for development. We hear about CBD, we hear other development banks including Exim Bank”, he pointed out.