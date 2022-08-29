Where is the $37m? – Ato Forson questions BoG’s receipt of $713m instead of $750m loan

Business News of Monday, 29 August 2022

A ranking member of parliament’s finance committee, Cassiel Ato Forson, has questioned the Finance Ministry and the Bank of Ghana over the receipt of the $713 million Afreximbank loan instead of the initial $750m approved by parliament.



The NDC MP took to his Twitter page on August 29, 2022, to question the whereabouts of the remaining $37m.



“Can someone at the ministry of finance & the Bank of Ghana explain why only $713m out of the approved $750m hit GOG's Bank account? Where is the remaining $37m? For the avoidance of doubt, Parliament did not approve upfront fees amounting to $37m,” he posted in reference to a 3News report that stated that the Central Bank received $713 million instead of the expected $750 million.



The report stated that the Bank of Ghana received a two dollar and one euro tranche from Afreximbank totalling about $713 million indicating that some $37 million has gone missing.



Earlier reports indicate that the $750 million African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) Loan has been received by the Bank of Ghana. According to myjoyonline, the transfer was received on August 26, 2022.



The loan facility is expected to be used for some infrastructure projects, therefore, the Central Bank will give the cedi equivalent to the government and use the dollars to address the local currency’s depreciation.





