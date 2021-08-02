'Where are the fertilizers?' - Minority quizzes government on acute shortage

Business News of Monday, 2 August 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, is pushing to have the Ministers for Finance and Agriculture come and answer questions on why fertilizer is in acute shortage.



The leader of the Minority side said the shortage of fertilizers is affecting farmers severely, and the government must address these concerns.



He noted that the Finance Minister Ofor-Atta must come before the House and explain whether there is a shortage of fertilizer or the non-payment to suppliers was the challenge.



Haruna OIddrisu stated that the shortage is generally affecting farmers nationwide.



To him, farming is seasonal, and if we do not act now, we would have regretted it.



He said our farmers deserve to know if there are shortages, and parliament should, as soon as possible, be informed on the matter.



He posited that the Minister of Agriculture would have to come and answer questions on the status of fertilizers for our farmers.



Meanwhile, Deputy Agric Minister Yaw Frimpong Addo says the shortage was a result of delays in paying suppliers.



He said the delay in payments to suppliers of fertilizer and smuggling of the commodity has gravely affected the initiative.



Apart from that, the weather in the middle to the southern belt has not been favourable for farming, he lamented.