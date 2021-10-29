When products expire, they've expired; no grace period – FDA warns

Business News of Friday, 29 October 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghana’s food and beverage regulatory body, Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), has dispelled rumours that products that expire are still useful within a grace period.



According to the FDA, products that expire are not useful and have no grace period for final expiration.



Every product expires on the day the manufacturer indicates on the package, Ms Jemima Offei Agyepong, Senior Regulatory Officer in charge of Cosmetic Science at FDA warned in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra100.5FM’s mid-morning show Ayekoo Ayekoo on Thursday, 28 October 2021, adding that there is no grace period for final expiration.



“Every product expires on the day the manufacturer indicated on the product”, she stressed.



She took the opportunity to caution the public against buying products that have expired.



She explained that every product comes with manufacturing date and expiry dates, noting that products that do not come with such details are not approved by the FDA.



“As we get nearer to the yuletide, people will be seen selling products nearing expiration through ‘buy one-get one free’ bonanzas”, she cautioned.