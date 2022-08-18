What the increase in primary reserve requirement for banks means

Business News of Thursday, 18 August 2022

The Bank of Ghana has served notice for an increase in the primary reserve requirement for banks from 12% to 15%.



According to the bank of Ghana, this will be implemented in a phased manner as follows:



i. 13 percent from 1st September 2022

ii. 14 percent by 1st October 2022

iii. 15 percent by 1st November 2022.



The move comes as part of the Central Bank’s efforts to adjust the macroeconomic indicators of the economy to deal with the rising inflation and rapid depreciation of the local currency.



Primary Reserve Requirement



Primary reserves refer to the minimum amount of cash required by the Central Bank of a country that gives the legal right to operate a bank or financial institution.



According to the Bank of Ghana, reserve requirements (RR) have a role to help with prudential and liquidity management. The requirements, not only contribute to the financial sterilization of commercial banks but also give a certain level of financial stability to the institutions.



The percentage requirement is determined by the Bank of Ghana subject to change, depending on economic factors.



“The Bank of Ghana mandates commercial banks to hold a certain ratio of their liabilities subject to reserve requirements in their accounts with the central bank,” the BoG’s requirement outlines.



What are the implications when the reserve requirement is increased



Increasing the reserve requirement means that the amount of money the banks have available to lend decreases, pushing the cost of lending and interest rates up.



The Central bank is in effect, reducing the money supply by taking money out of the system and increasing the cost of credit.



A reduction in the money supply of an economy raises the interest rates to a point that makes it expensive to take loans. This also reduces spending and investments.



Meanwhile, the Central Bank after an emergency Monetary Policy Committee meeting announced that the policy rate has been increased by 300basis points to 22% from an earlier 19%.



The move, therefore, pushes the cost of borrowing up. The country’s inflation currently stands at 31.7%.



Read the BoG's full statement below:









