What's the value of NABCO to the economy apart from blowing a lot of money? - Franklin Cudjoe

Business News of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Founder of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has questioned the importance of Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) towards the building of the local economy since its implementation.



In his view, government spent huge sums of money on employment agencies yet, had zero return on value to the economy.



He wondered why government tax Ghanaians and say the revenue generated will be used to create employment for the youth.



Franklin Cudjoe described those employment projects announced by government as a scam.



Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express programme on Monday, January 24, Franklin Cudjoe said government has no business in creating jobs, therefore, should communicate effectively why it is maintaining 1.75% rate on the e-levy.



“The greater challenge is that they are not communicating effectively why they want to maintain the 1.75%. It’s just that it should be done and part of it will be used on employment and rations. Seriously? I’ve always questioned the rationale for government to tax people, tax us and then create all these employment scams. I call them scams, from the days of GYEEDA and what have you. There’s a proliferation of these schemes as well," the IMANI Africa president said.



“Government has no business in setting up or creating these jobs that they always say they’re trying to create. In any case, you’d have thought that the private sector would be incentivized enough to create the jobs. “You tell me, what has been the value addition of NABCO to the economy apart from blowing a lot of money? And almost all these employment agencies have zero return on value to the economy,” he stated.



Meanwhile, government intends to use the money accrued from e-levy to create jobs and grow the private sector to employ more of the teeming unemployed youth in the country.



The revenue generated will also accelerate government’s digitalization agenda, enhance the security of Ghanaians on digital platforms, aggressively expand the country’s road infrastructure agenda, reduce dependence on debt and reduce the crowding out of the private sector to improve access to credit.



