What makes Kass Towers a rewarding investment?

Business News of Monday, 9 May 2022

Source: Kass Towers

By now you may have heard about KASS Towers, a 16-story residential development coming up in the heart of the Airport residential area. The unique shape of the building is already visible as the building is on track to be completed at the end of this year.



The developers of what promises to be an outstanding add-on to Accra’s skyline have called it Accra’s Most Rewarding Investment, encouraging real estate investors in and outside of Ghana, to add it to their portfolio for good returns on investment.



Speaking to the CEO of Kass developments, Mr. Kadir Yadigar, we asked him why they referred to the building as a rewarding investment; in response, he mentioned that investors are always looking for an investment that will give good consistent returns and it is with this in mind that the company looked out for the important aspects of a beneficial real estate investment and made sure to check these points with the development they were putting up.



The role location plays in a real estate investment is the number one indicator of a successful investment; a great location has good road networks, easy access to the international airport, good schools, restaurants, commercial, business, and entertainment centers.



Our location on Senchi Street within the Airport residential area clearly stands out with all these attributes. Every tenant considers this when they are looking to rent a property and once a property is in an ideal location, you are very likely to have long-staying tenants which give you consistently good returns.



It is no secret that Accra is fast becoming the destination of choice for investors looking for opportunities in Africa as well as holidaymakers; the need for short and long stay apartments is expected to rise exponentially. This creates a growing market for rental apartments.



In Accra, there are areas that consistently get the majority of high-end customers and the Airport Residential Area is at the top of that list because of its proximity to all the places and things that appeal to travelers, workers, and revelers. An investment in KASS Towers means there will be no shortage of tenants looking to rent out your unit.



Another important factor tenants look for is the amenities; they ask themselves, what amenities does this residence offer, which will give me and my family a comfortable and enjoyable stay.



Kass Towers did not compromise on this. From supermarkets, salons, smart homes and many more, tenants are going to be attracted and continue to stay in the building that offers everything they need. The property went above and beyond to provide a range of options for its tenants and that in itself makes it a rewarding investment.



For the icing on the cake, developers sometimes forget to consider; that the design, aesthetic and beauty of any residence are definitely very important and we also considered that in our design, world-class design with world-class fittings and finishing. Glass features which will light up at night, it will be very beautiful, every investor will be proud to be a part of it and every tenant will be proud to call it home.



As mentioned earlier, from the start of the project, the needs and ROI of investors have been key driving factors for some of our most important decisions. We made sure to include a variety of apartments to choose from; Kass towers has a selection of Studios,1,2,3 bedroom apartments including a duplex option and two penthouses; this ensures there is a balance in demand for property types when renting and will give each investor a higher probability of having their units rented out and increasing their yield



Kass towers are being sold off-plan and this means any investor who gets in before completion will earn positive gains when it's completed. The prices keep appreciating as the building nears completion and also increase in value at completion. Buying now ensures the highest possible returns on the investment.



Visit Kass Towers office on Senchi Street, next to the Association International school, our team will be very happy to welcome and show you around or get in touch with the sales office today via email at info@kasstowers.com or call us at 0302 789 301/ 0552 400757.



