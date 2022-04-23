What level of sacrifice do you want labour to make again? – TUC questions

Business News of Saturday, 23 April 2022

Director of Labour Research and Policy at the Trades Union Congress, Dr Kwabena Nyarko Otoo, has stated that asking labour to make sacrifices in the current economic times is unfair.



According to him, labour has made some sacrifices already over the past two years due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.



Last year public sector workers received a wage rise of 4% with an ensuing increase of 7% in 2022.



Speaking on Joy News’ Newsfile on Saturday, Dr Otoo stated that the hardest sector that has been hit by the current economic difficulties is characterized by the increase in general prices of goods and services.



“We have made huge sacrifices for the past two years. Cast your mind back to 4% in 2021, and 7% in 2022 and look at the inflation rate; what level of sacrifice do you want labour to make again?"



“There’s nothing; we have gotten to the point where labour cannot reproduce itself; hence it is important that we stop the slide. To ask us for any more sacrifice is to be unreasonable with labour,” he said.



The Trades Union Congress (TUC) is asking government to peg the salaries of workers against the current inflation rate which is 19%.



General Secretary of the TUC, Dr Yaw Baah, announced this at a labour forum in Accra where he disclosed that the Union will be forced to embark on an unprecedented industrial action if their demands are not met.



“We are going to make sure that minimum wage for workers for this year should not be below inflation, and this would be extended to public sector workers as well, so there is a battle ahead of us, and I can see organised labour is ready to fight and we are going to do that,” he stated.