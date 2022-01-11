'What is the benefit of paying tax in Ghana?' - Ghanaians lament income tax amendments

Business News of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GRA announces new income tax rate for Ghana’s



Ghanaian who earns GH¢365 and below would not be tax – GRA



We pay taxes but our roads are not fix – Ghanaians



The Ghana Revenue Authority on January 11, 2022 announced on it's Twitter handle the amendment of the income tax rated for Ghanaians.



The Authority wrote: “We are happy to inform you that, with the amendment (no. 2) of the Income Tax Act, 2021 (Act 1071), any employee (worker) who receives Ghc365 and below as monthly salary or Gh¢4,380.00 as annual salary is taxed at 0%!!!”



Following the announcement, some Ghanaians on Twitter have reacted to the news with different expectations.



A user with the handle, ‘@Archto4Real’ asked why the GRA was excited that some happy Ghanaians were earning GH¢365 and below.



Another user, Alex Kofi Annin questioned the benefits of paying taxes in the country while the nation's infrastructure was not the best.



“What benefit do we get for paying a tax of 30%? Roads not fixed, I pay vat and other taxes on purchases made. In the long run, the same high bracket tax payers pay additional tax. Instead of continuing to tax high income folks more, lower the percentage and broaden the tax net”, he said.



Another user also indicated that he was excited to be paying his taxes as he believes the roads at Obuasi where he reside were being fixed.



Mariama Bukari also said employers were wicked for paying their workers GH¢365.



“Review the minimum wage, that’s more important aba! Employers are wicked, please review that, help employees. 365/25 = 14.6. 15gh per day? Aba!!!” she said.



“In other words, the Ghanaian establishment is HAPPY to announce that if you earn $60 per month, you will be taxed?” another user ‘Ib_latif’ said



Replying the tweet for GRA, ‘Elikem™’ said: “You have no shame at all drafting this kind of ACT in 2021. We are okay with someone receiving Ghc 365 per month as salary? What a country,”



See some of the reaction below:







