What happened to Asamoah Gyan’s Babyjet Airlines?

Business News of Monday, 12 July 2021

Source: aviationghana.com

Baby Jet Airlines, an initiative of former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, was expected to begin operations in December 2019. However, the airline has failed to fly.



Why has the airline failed to take-off? This is what we know:



1. Just like the banking sector which is regulated by the Bank of Ghana, the aviation sector is also regulated by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority ( GCAA).



2. To operate an airline in Ghana, an Air Carrier License (ACL) and an Air Operators Certificate (AOC) issued by GCAA are required.



3. The football ace’s company was granted an Air Carrier License (ACL) by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) in 2017 and was expected to work towards its Air Operators Certificate (AOC) that will enable Baby Jet Airlines take to the skies.



4. The airline, according to AviationGhana sources, is yet to acquire an aircraft that will help inspectors complete their assessment and issue the AOC.



Our projection:



Babyjet Airline was expected to initially operate domestic flights, then offer regional flights, before taking on international routes, but AviationGhana say the COVID-19 has forced a rethink of the business model and matrix , and the airline is unlikely to fly this year.