Press Releases of Friday, 7 August 2020

Source: SC Mobile

What Joselyn Dumas and Sarkodie have in common when it comes to their money

SC Mobile

You’re probably wondering what the lovely television host and actress, Joselyn Dumas and one of the most celebrated rappers in Ghana and Africa, Sarkodie would have in common?



To critically understand this, you have to look at how their lifestyle and their different careers or crafts complement each other.



First, both of them are excellent at their craft and highly sought after, hence have very little time to spare running errands. They are always engaged in one activity or the other - granting interviews, on set shooting a movie or music video, appearing at concerts, giving back to society through their philanthropy activities, and in the little time they have left, attending to personal engagements.



As such, it is of critical importance for them to have utmost convenience when they’re transacting because who wants to spend another hour at the bank when he needs to be on stage entertaining his fans at the next ‘Rapperholic’ concert or shooting their next movie?



Research shows that most people would prefer and value a one-stop shop for all their financial services and products. However, most times, there is nothing incentivizing them to purchase everything through one provider.



So when Standard Chartered launched the SC Mobile App, its full digital bank on mobile in 2019, Sarkodie and Joselyn did not just become SC Mobile Digital Banking Ambassadors but the app made their lives much easier and changed how they transact by giving them the best digital banking lifestyle.



According to Joselyn, “With SC Mobie, I can transfer funds to my loved ones or business partners both locally and internationally at ease and securely. In addition, I pay for most services using the app and I don’t have to think twice when I need to pay for and acquire products that are not readily available in Ghana.”



Sarkodie, speaking on how e-commerce is super convenient on SC Mobile said, “My lifestyle is such that I am always on the move. I must always have money to pay for expenses that may have not been planned for. With my SC Mobile app, I don’t have to worry about the bank or a queue. I can easily jump on a plane to the UK and shop for an outfit for an appearance or pay for an extended hotel bill without thinking about if I have enough cash or not. SC Mobile has got me covered!”



SC Mobile has a range of up to 70 in branch service requests, it is mobile money enabled and has other features such as funds transfer (local and International), bill payments and many more allowing clients to execute all banking activities from a mobile device.



“You can download the SC Mobile App via Google Play Store or AppStore and discover exclusive benefits and privileges to complement your career and lifestyle with unparalleled features”, added Sarkodie.



On her part, Joselyn says “Living the Good Life and enjoying exciting privileges with SC Mobile is just one step away, open an account on mobile today and how you transact will never be the same again”.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.