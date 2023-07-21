What John Mahama said about Cecilia Dapaah’s theft issue

Business News of Friday, 21 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has added his voice to the conversations surrounding the stealing of US$1 million, 300,000 pounds, and other valuables in the home of the Minister of Sanitation, Cecilia Dapaah.



John Mahama expressed shock at the fact that the Minister kept that amount of money in her home.



He also questioned whether the money was genuinely acquired.



“$1m + €300k and millions of GHS in a Ghanaian Minister’s home?

Scandalous!! Even if genuinely acquired, why keep millions of hard currency at home? Will @NAkufoAddo ever set a good example for public office holders in his administration? he wrote on Twitter on July 21, 2023.



Background



Two house helps, 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei, are currently facing charges before an Accra Circuit Court for their alleged involvement in the theft of significant sums of money and personal belongings belonging to Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour.



According to a report by The Chronicle, the thefts, which amount to millions of Ghana Cedis, reportedly took place at the couple's residence in Abelemkpe, a suburb of Accra, between July and October 2022.



The accused, Patience and Sarah, are facing one count of conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing, involving amounts of US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana Cedis.



During the same period, the pair allegedly stole personal effects from Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, including assorted clothes valued at GH¢95,000, handbags, perfumes, and jewelry valued at US$95,000.



Further accusations involve Patience acting alone to steal six pieces of Kente cloth worth GH¢90,000 and six sets of men's suits valued at US$3,000, which belonged to the minister's husband.



The court also charged three additional individuals in connection with the thefts.



Benjamin, a 29-year-old plumber, has been accused of dishonestly receiving GH¢180,000, while Kweku Botwe, a 65-year-old trader, faces charges for dishonestly receiving GH¢50,000. Additionally, Malik Dauda, a 23-year-old unemployed individual, is alleged to have dishonestly received GH¢1 million.





SSD/NOQ



