What ICAO Director of Air Transport said about Ghana's e-passport

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has congratulated Ghana for its decision to join the ICAO Public Key Directory (PKD).



The development comes after ICAO successfully on Wednesday February 9 approved that Ghana’s national identification card also known as the ‘Ghana Card’ be recongised as an electronic passport for international travel.



