Western world ahead of Africans due to leadership – Charity Lumpa

The Board Chair of BCA Leadership, Charity Chanda Lumpa, has noted that one quality that puts leaders in the Western world ahead of African leaders is the quality of leadership.



According to her, Africa has the capacity to be prosperous and self-reliant, but poor leadership across political and corporate spheres does not allow for such growth.



Speaking on the sidelines of the Made in Africa Leadership Conference, Ghana-Hybrid 2023, she highlighted the importance of coaching leaders in the right ways of leadership whiles noting that citizens have the mandate to hold leaders accountable.



Lumpa said: “There’s a big difference between Africa and the Western world. What differentiates us is leadership. What is it that the Western world leaders do that we don’t do to harness the development that projects Africans into first-world status? Because really, we have the leaders, we have the people, we have the resources, so why are we poor? Why are we still underdeveloped or developing? It all boils down to our leadership.



“It’s high time we have leaders that make leadership decisions that are focused solely on benefitting Africa,” she added.



The Made in Africa Leadership Conference is a Pan-African Leadership Enhancement Conference for African Leaders on the theme: Making Africa Work for Africans: Collaboration and Partnerships.



The conference seeks to bring together a large network of executive leadership coaches, innovators, and entrepreneurs to spark new ideas, forge new partnerships, and catalyze social, economic, and developmental change for leaders in Africa.











