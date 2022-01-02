Western Xmas trade fair and expo: Exhibitors complain of low patronage

Business News of Sunday, 2 January 2022

Source: GNA

Exhibitors at the third edition of the Western Xmas Trade fair and expo have complained of poor patronage calling for an extension of the days for the event.



The event would officially come to an end today Friday, December 31.



The eight-day trade fair and expo, which was held on the theme, “Promoting made in Ghana goods for enhanced export competitiveness”, had exhibitors from across the country participating in it.



The idea was to provide a platform for the exhibitors who were mainly Small and Medium Enterprises the opportunity to showcase their products and to meet potential investors to grow their businesses.



Exhibitors had on display a wide range of made-in-Ghana goods and services including African prints, footwear, beads and necklaces, locally made pomades and soaps, perfumes, bags among others.



However, interacting with the exhibitors about their impressions, they complained bitterly about how patronage had been low with some suggesting that they were unable to break even.



They, therefore, want the organisers to extend the days to at least Monday, January 03, 2022, and spice the event up with entertainment shows that would draw people to the venue.



Madam Judith Abaya, an exhibitor from Someya who displayed beads and Africa print bags and attire said patronage had been very slow compared to last year. For her, as at Thursday, she had not sold enough to cater for the GH¢500 she paid as rent.



“The previous year was good. I must confess this year's business is bad. You see people passing through but they are not buying anything, business is bad”, she lamented.



“Honestly, this year is very tough. Patronage has been very low compared to last year. The fair is ending but we have not made enough sales”, another exhibitor who sells natural hair products, Nana Kweku Wilson Idan added.



“Even this year, the one organised by Connect FM was better”, they said.



Mr Michael Aryee who had on display leather bags, footwear, and African print, however, blamed the low patronage on the natural cause, saying “maybe it is the rain, it has disturbed us for the past two days”.



He admitted that generally, patronage had been poor this year.



“Previous years used to be ten or 14 days. We will be happy if the organizers can extend the days for us at least up to Monday. Also, they need to bring entertainment events to attract people”, he requested.



However, another exhibitor who sells watches, necklaces, bags, leather, and footwear said business had been good so far though not as compared to the previous years.