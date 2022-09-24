Western Regional Minister woos investors for coconut industry

Business News of Saturday, 24 September 2022

Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah has appealed to investors to consider the huge opportunities that exist in Ghana’s coconut industry and invest in it.



Kwabena Okyere Darko- Mensah holds that the myriad of benefits derived from coconut and the quest by the government to provide a conducive environment for businesses to thrive makes the coconut industry a destination of choice for investment.



Speaking on the maiden day of the two-day International Coconut Festival, Okyere Darko-Mensah gave an account of how his coconut farm has blossomed over the years.



He said that part of the government’s plans is to position the coconut industry as a key export earner and will provide incentives for businesses that opt to create employment opportunities in the coconut sector.



He commended the Ghana Coconut Festival for its continuous support for the coconut industry.



“There is so much more that can be done with coconut but we have failed to capitalize on the marketing potential of the crop. Western Region is endowed with an estimated 14,500 hectares of in-land valleys with water resources for irrigated agriculture and contributes more than 80% of the country’s coconut for export.



I, therefore, call on investors to come to the Western Region and invest in the coconut industry. In 2020, I personally launched a 5million coconut project in the Western Region. The project kicked off with a establishment of two new gardens in Shama and Jomoro Districts



Mike Oquaye Jnr, the Chief Executive of the Ghana Free Zones Authority who spoke a the event said that of benefits derived from coconut should serve as motivation for people to invest in and also patronize products made from coconut.



Mike Oquaye Jnr advanced the need for the country to pay particular attention to the coconut sector.



He said through the Ghana Export Promotion Authority, the government has rolled out some interventions which are already yielding results.



“Coconut is one of the world’s versatile products because it’s a fruit and seed. The three offer benefits for fuel and medicine. The tree can also be used for construction and we can extract fuel and charcoal, manure from the husk, and milk and oil from the mature flesh.



“Coconut water is a national refreshing drink and has health benefits. Coconut oil is now accepted worldwide as one of the best oils for food and beauty. Coconut sugar is becoming a healthier option to regular sugar.”



The International Coconut Festival held on September 20 and 21, seeks to draw industry players, government agencies, and investors to explore ways of growing the sector.







