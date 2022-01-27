Western Railway projects to be completed by end of this year

Business News of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Road revamping due to the occurrence of road accidents



Railway development to aid in transportation of explosive materials in Western region



Railways Minister inaugurates 10-member board for Railways Company Limited.



Minister of Railway Development, John Peter Amewu, says government will conclude documentation on all railway lines in the Western Region for potential contractors before the end of this year.



The minister made these assertions following calls for the improvement in railway services to allow for easy transportation of explosive materials for mining firms in the area.



According to him, said this has become necessary after the recent rate of road accidents in the Western region, including the recent explosion on the Bogoso road.



Peter Amewu in a Joy Business interview said government is committed to awarding the contract before the close of the year.



“The Western Railway Line will be given to a contractor by the close of the year which will help with transportation of both passengers and freight. As you can see, there has been a huge investment in the sector in the last four years of the government as compared to previous administrations.”



“We are very focused on revamping the lines and making railway transport an alternative to the current systems available” he stressed.



The Minister also swore in a 10-member board of the Ghana Railway Company Limited in Accra and charged them to support various programmes by the company targeted at making railway transportation easily available and accessible in the country.



Chairman of the board, Daniel Kwame Adzoble, accepting the charge, told the media that government is focusing more on the sector due to its enormous benefits.



Other members of the board are Togbe Adzimah V, Buthulezi Wilson Kwashie Akakpo, Samuel Kpabitey Ekow, Adjei Kwasi Boateng, Joseph Appiah Boateng, Eric Owusu, Togbega Tsedze Atakora VII, and Dr. Nuworza Kugbey.