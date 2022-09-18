West Africa shakes off effects of COVID-19 on air transport

Business News of Sunday, 18 September 2022

Source: aviationghana.com

In West Africa, more and more people are travelling for business and leisure just as they did in 2019 than in any other region in the world, the latest IATA data shows.



The data shows that in West Africa capacity has outstripped 2019 levels by over 8.7 percent as demand for air travel has returned.



“Although the relaxation of COVID-related travel restrictions has meant there are plenty of people who want to fly, over recent months we have seen challenges in Europe, the US, and Australia due to a shortage of staff because airports did not plan well for the return in demand.



While we have not seen this kind of chaos in Africa, airports, air navigation services, and civil aviation authorities across the continent must be prepared for the growing number of travellers as recovery continues in Africa,” Kamil Alawadhi, IATA’s Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East said at the Africa Aviation Summit 2022 held in Rwanda.



He noted that a skilled and professionally trained workforce is non-negotiable.



“Investments in training and capacity-building must be a priority and we are ready to support, as we always have, in providing the needed training to build a generation of African aviation professionals who will grow the industry safely and effectively.”