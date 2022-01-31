Well-planned railway line will improve workers commute, trading activities – Dumelo

Business News of Monday, 31 January 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Dumelo advocates for Accra to Winneba, Dodowa and Dawenya rail line
Agribusiness entrepreneur, John Dumelo, is advocating for a well-planned and coordinated railway line that will improve workers' commute and trading activities.
He believes that a railway line from Winneba, Dodowa and Dawenya all converging at the Accra central will bode well for many traders and workers.
In a tweet shared on Sunday, January 30, John Dumelo wrote, “Imagine a well-planned railway line from Winneba, Dodowa and Dawenya all converging at Accra central. Workers and traders will be so relieved”
Imagine a well planned railway line from Winneba, Dodowa and Dawenya all converging at Accra central. Workers and traders will be so relieved.— MrDumelo (@johndumelo) January 30, 2022