Weighbridges will help generate revenue for government - Lands Minister

Business News of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources on Tuesday, July 27, 2022, commissioned a newly-built weighbridge at Apemanyim in the Western Region.



The project which was financed by the Minerals Commission is to ensure an accurate valuation and effective monitoring of minerals from the Ghana Manganese Company as well as the Ghana Bauxite Company.



Addressing a gathering of chiefs and residents at the commissioning on Tuesday, Abu Jinapor said that the construction of the weigh bridge ties into government’s short-term plans for the bauxite and manganese industries.

He noted that the construction of the weigh-bridge will facilitate the precise measurement of haulage of the minerals.



He added that the weighbridge will enable the government to garner enough revenue from the transportation of the bauxite and manganese from the sites of the two companies to the Takoradi Port.



“The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Minerals Commission engaged stakeholders and undertook site visits to the operational areas of the mining companies and the Takoradi port, to assess the facilities in place for the haulage of these minerals. It was revealed after these engagements that, the country lacked tracking mechanisms to track and audit actual volumes of bauxite and manganese produced and exported. This weak monitoring mechanism results in huge loss of revenue to the State.



“It, therefore, became necessary to put in place a robust system that will help us determine, accurately, at each given time, the actual volumes of these minerals transported, and the amount due the State. This requires that we repair faulty weighbridges, construct additional ones and properly calibrate them to provide accurate results.



“Consequently, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources took the decision to construct two (2) weighbridges, one here in Apemanim, which we commission today, and another in Awaso in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region. These bridges will help us track and confirm actual volumes hauled from the mines to the Takoradi Port,” he said.



The Lands Minister disclosed that the long-term plan of the government is to open refinery centres to add value to the minerals.



Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor said that the ministry through the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation(GIADEC) and Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation (GIISDEC) has already set in motion plans and policies which will in the medium to long term culminate in drastic growth and upturn in the aluminium and steel industries.



“In the medium to long term, however, Government is committed to ensuring that we add value to these minerals in order to reap their full benefits. Through its Four Project Agenda, the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC), is working to add value to our bauxite and build, here in Ghana, an integrated aluminium industry.



“This will see to the expansion of the Awaso bauxite mine together with a refinery, the development of new mines in Nyinahini and Kyebi together with refineries, and the modernisation and expansion of the Volta Aluminium Company (VALCO) to smelt alumina refined here in Ghana.



“The Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation (GIISDEC), is also working to add value to our manganese deposits to build an integrated iron and steel industry,” he said.



Whiles commending the Mineral Commission, the Ghana Highway Authority, the Ghana Manganese Company, the Ghana Bauxite Company, the Mineral Haulers Association and the communities for their role in the actualization of the project. Hon. Abu Jinapor urged the people who will be handling the place to “highest sense of professionalism and accountability, to ensure accurate recording of data”.



The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah was over the moon with the project, expressing that “this will make sure Ghanaians get what is due them. When it is measured right, Ghanaians get what is due them and we all benefit.”.



He disclosed his belief in the sector minister, Hon. Abu Jinapor to address the issues in the manganese and bauxite industries and give Ghana “what it truly deserves.



He also highlighted the far-reaching and over-aching impacts of the mineral resources on the socio-economic development of the Western Region.