Webster University holds its 7th commencement ceremony

Press Releases of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Source: webster university.

On Saturday, May 15th 2021, Webster University Ghana graduated about 30 students in a joyful socially-distanced commencement ceremony held on its East Legon campus.



Attended by representatives from the Ministry of Education, alumni, media and guests of the graduating class, the event was organized successfully in adherence with strict COVID-19 protocols for the safety of all present. This planning allowed for a limited number of attendees and for additional family and friends to join virtually, in a hybrid format.



The Class of 2021 is recognized as one of Webster Ghana’s most diverse graduating groups, with students from Ghana, Cameroon, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, South Africa, the U.S., the Gambia, France and Cote d’Ivoire.



The event began with a procession of the university’s administration, special guests, faculty and graduating students, followed by a saxophone play of the national anthems of Ghana and the United States. Campus Director, Mrs. Christa Sanders-Bobtoya gave a spirited welcome to the audience, thanking all present sincerely for joining in to commemorate the impressive milestone achieved by the Class of 2021.



“You have made it despite the challenges of the times and we are immensely proud of you, the excellence you exhibit and your commitment to global citizenship”, said Dir. Sanders.



The audience received remarks from the Deputy Chief of Missions of the U.S. Embassy, Mr. Christopher J. Lamora, heads of departments at the university and a recorded speech by the Minister of Education for Ghana, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum who impressed on the graduates what a treasure they have received in attaining a quality American degree and to press on to be lifelong learners.



In her commencement address, Samia Yaba Nkrumah – daughter of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and President of the Kwame Nkrumah Pan-African Centre - delivered inspiring words to the graduating class, charging them to live up to the dreams of our ancestors as they move on into the world of independence.



“Be led by your authentic self, a guiding principle of ideology and whatever power you believe elevates you, and these will help you throughout this new chapter of life which you embark on today” advised Ms. Nkrumah; making many references to the many lessons she learned from her father and his passion for higher education.



The two best performing graduating students (highest GPA) - undergraduate and graduate – also offered heartfelt speeches, recounting their time at Webster, the memories made on campus with friends, staff and faculty and their newly refreshed resolve to be the transformative leaders Webster groomed them to be.



The pinnacle of the ceremony arrived and each student, beaming with pride, made their way to the stage in cap and gown, to receive their degrees. This year group had 58% of its undergraduate class graduate attaining a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations, with the rest receiving degrees in Management, Computer Science and Media Studies.



The graduate class also had a significant number of students completing a Master of Business Administration degree (MBA) and a Master’s degree in International Relations (MAIR).



The affair concluded with Webster alumna, Aseye Adzo Banini (Class of 2019), offering encouraging words to the new alumni to act in spite of fear, in career, business or wherever the road leads next; before the stage party recessed and all partook in a cake cutting and photo sessions.



Webster University has 9 campuses worldwide with the Ghana campus being the only one on the African continent, offering American education and study abroad opportunities to all students.















