Source: Hollard Ghana

Webinar on making claims and complaints hosted by Hollard Ghana this Wednesday

Hollard Ghana with subsidiaries, Hollard Insurance and Hollard Life Assurance has announced October’s edition of H.Insured: All About Insurance Webinar Series dubbed, "Putting Customers First: Making Claims and Complaints,” slated for Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 6 pm via Zoom.



Yvonne McCarthy, President, West Africa Association of Customer Service Professionals; Iris Logan, Head, Claims, Hollard Insurance; and Nda Ahale Polley, Complaints/Claims Manager, (Complaints Management and Advice Bureau), Ghana Insurers Association; are the distinguished resource persons set to discuss customer satisfaction and how to make claims and complaints effectively.



Speaking on this session of the webinar series, the Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo, said preparations are set for the event.



“Making claims and complaints can be stress-free. Considering this month is Customer Service Month, we have brought together a dream team of experts with a wealth of knowledge from claims management and in-depth knowledge on delivering excellent customer experience for this honest and open discussion.”



“Our purpose at Hollard is to enable more people to create and secure a better future, and we strongly believe this conversation will help bridge the gap between customer expectations and their experiences.



Attendees will hear how to pitch their problems, what to say, securing apologies, refunds, or other satisfactory outcomes of services. Our goal is for attendees to understand how customers are a priority in a service sector like insurance.” she added.



Interested participants should visit Hollard Insurance and Hollard Life pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and Hollard Ghana on LinkedIn for information on how to register or join directly via Zoom Webinar ID 98917201760.

