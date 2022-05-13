We won’t hesitate to shut down all other Marwako branches – FDA warns

Business News of Friday, 13 May 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Director of Inspectorate Directorate at the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Maria Lovelace-Johnson has assured Ghanaians that the agency will not be hesitant to close down other branches of Accra-based fast-food eatery, Marwako following investigations.



Marwako has been in the trend for the past couple of days as customers complained of food poisoning after patronizing products from their East Legon branch. While many have been reportedly hospitalized, others have also hinted at filing a court pursuit against the food brand.



The Food and Drugs Authority in a swift response to the alleged incident has closed down the branch in question to conduct a thorough investigation.



“The FDA has taken notice of complaints from the public about the suspected food poisoning at the East Legon Branch of Marwarko Restaurant.



We have closed down the restaurant and together with other relevant agencies, started investigations”, the statement read.



In an interview with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9 FM’s “Epa Hoa Daben” socio-political talk show, the Director of Inspectorate Directorate at the FDA reiterated that all other branches will cease operations should the eatery brand be culpable of wrong practices.



“We won’t hesitate to close down all other branches of Marwako if our investigations reveal things are wrongly done in the company. Our core mandate is to protect consumers and Ghanaians literally, to uphold the trust they have for foods that will not cause them any form of harm. So if we find out there are things with Marwako that can cause harm to the public then we won’t waste time shutting them down. We will do the needful because that is what the taxpayers pay us for, to protect Ghanaians,” she said.