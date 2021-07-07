We won’t accept adoption of new shipping freight charges – GUTA

Business News of Wednesday, 7 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has indicated that it will not accept a move by the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority to adopt new shipping freight charges into their duty calculations.



According to a statement issued by the Association's president, Dr. Joseph Obeng, the intended move is unacceptable as it would worsen the plight of the trading community.



“This is unacceptable and we want government to note that world commodities prices have gone up astronomically, freight charges have gone up and other factors have also contributed in making prices of goods go up to the extent that the consuming public are beginning to feel the impact and are no longer able to cope with prices,” the statement read.



“In this regard, we [GUTA] are not going to accept that Customs adopt the new shipping freight charges into their duty calculations,” GUTA added.



GUTA therefore urged government to take a keen interest of the situation and address their concerns accordingly.